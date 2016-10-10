Oct 10 Dover Corp :
* Dover Corporation: Dover revises guidance, provides update
on business trends, and updates the status of its Wayne Fueling
Systems acquisition
* Sees Q3 earnings per share $0.81 to $0.83
* Sees FY earnings per share $3.00 to $3.05
* Dover Corp - expects full year revenue to decline -4% to
-5%
* Dover Corp - anticipates its Wayne Fueling Systems
acquisition will close in Q1 of 2017 due to an ongoing
regulatory review in United Kingdom
* Dover Corp - now anticipates its Wayne Fueling Systems
* Revised FY revenue forecast includes organic revenue of
-7% to -8%, as compared to prior organic forecast of -6% to -8%.
* Says unchanged from prior forecast are company's
expectations for 7% growth from completed acquisitions
* Dover Corp - expect continued margin pressures in
refrigeration & food equipment through end of year
* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.34, revenue view $6.82
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.01 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Dover Corp - intends to work with cma to address concerns
about acquisition of Wayne
* Dover-Revised FY EPS guidance is $0.38 reduction at
mid-point from prior forecast, reflecting lower performance,
also includes expected $0.06 of costs
