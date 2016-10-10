UPDATE 1-Canada pension fund, U.S. buyout firms eye DH Corp
Oct 10 Gas Natural Inc :
* Gas Natural Inc Signs merger agreement with First Reserve Energy Infrastructure
* Gas Natural Inc - First Reserve has agreed to acquire all of outstanding shares of gas natural common stock for $13.10 per share
* Deal for total enterprise value of approximately $196 million
* Purchase price represents an approximate premium of 39% over Gas Natural's 52-week high
* Gas Natural Inc says company intends to continue paying a quarterly cash dividend of $0.075 per share pending approval of merger
* Gas Natural - deal is structured as a merger of company with a newly-formed first reserve subsidiary, with gas natural continuing as surviving entity
* Gas Natural Inc - business plan is for gas natural to maintain its own leadership team
* Gas Natural Inc- company and First Reserve expect to complete transaction in second half of 2017
* Gas Natural Inc says agreement followed unanimous approval by company's board of directors
* Gas Natural Inc - definitive merger agreement provides for a 42-day "go-shop" period until November 22, 2016
* Gas Natural-"go-shop" during which co, may solicit, receive, potentially enter negotiations with parties with alternative proposals to acquire co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 27 Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and several U.S. private equity firms are interested in acquiring Canadian financial technology services provider DH Corp, according to people familiar with the situation.
