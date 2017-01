Oct 10 Elbit Imaging Ltd

* Elbit Imaging ltd. announces that Gamida Cell has received FDA breakthrough therapy designation for Nicord

* Elbit Imaging says at this stage, Gamida is unable to estimate implications of breakthrough therapy designation regarding future development of Nicord

* Elbit Imaging Ltd - development of Nicord is not completed and there is no certainty that Nicord will be marketed on a commercial basis Source text: