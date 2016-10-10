Oct 10 Luxfer Holdings Plc

* Luxfer group updates third-quarter 2016 guidance and announces conference call for november 8

* Advised that it anticipated weaker third-quarter trading, with certain contracted shipments rescheduled into q4

* Expect q3 adjusted eps to be approximately 12 cents below results for q1 and q2 this year

* Luxfer holdings - noted that lower defense spending was affecting demand for magnesium-based products, compounded by outage at defense customer's plant

* Temporarily closed one magnesium powder facility and laid off employees at another of co's magnesium business units

* Luxfer - defense customer's outage in may lasted longer than anticipated; customers reporting low requirements for magnesium-based products over next few months

* Normal demand for magnesium powder not expected to recover before q1 2017

* Says "we must assume that current weakness in defense-related markets will persist at least until end of 2016"

* Luxfer holdings plc - large user of our sand-casting alloys recently entered into chapter 11 protection in a u.s. Bankruptcy court