Oct 10 Luxfer Holdings Plc
* Luxfer group updates third-quarter 2016 guidance and
announces conference call for november 8
* Advised that it anticipated weaker third-quarter trading,
with certain contracted shipments rescheduled into q4
* Expect q3 adjusted eps to be approximately 12 cents below
results for q1 and q2 this year
* Luxfer holdings - noted that lower defense spending was
affecting demand for magnesium-based products, compounded by
outage at defense customer's plant
* Temporarily closed one magnesium powder facility and laid
off employees at another of co's magnesium business units
* Luxfer - defense customer's outage in may lasted longer
than anticipated; customers reporting low requirements for
magnesium-based products over next few months
* Normal demand for magnesium powder not expected to recover
before q1 2017
* Says "we must assume that current weakness in
defense-related markets will persist at least until end of 2016"
* Luxfer holdings plc - large user of our sand-casting
alloys recently entered into chapter 11 protection in a u.s.
Bankruptcy court
