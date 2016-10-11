Oct 11 Corex Gold Corp :
* Corex announces equity financing by Alamos Gold Inc.
* Entered into a subscription agreement to issue 25.3 million common shares to Alamos Gold Inc. at a price of $0.10 per share
* Purpose and business reasons of transactions are to obtain financing for Corex's Santana project
* Has also granted Alamos right to nominate up to two directors to company's board
* Also granted Alamos a participation right to maintain its pro rata share ownership in company at up to 19.99% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Next In Regulatory News
UPDATE 2-France, Germany concerned about Trump's moves to limit refugees
PARIS, Jan 28 France, Germany and Luxembourg voiced disquiet on Saturday over U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to limit immigration and refugees from some Muslim countries, with Berlin and Paris also reaffirming a firm line on Russian sanctions.
Britain, Turkey sign defence deal to develop Turkish fighter jet
ANKARA, Jan 28 Britain and Turkey signed a defence deal worth more than 100 million pounds ($125 million) on Saturday to develop Turkish fighter jets, opening the way to deeper cooperation over the lifetime of the project.