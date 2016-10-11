BRIEF-Midcoast Energy says Enbridge Energy to buy all of co's outstanding units
* Midcoast Energy Partners L.P. declares distribution for fourth quarter 2016; announces agreement for affiliate to acquire all publicly held common units
Oct 11 Toro Oil & Gas Ltd :
* Toro Oil & Gas Ltd announces non-core asset divestiture and provides corporate update
* Deal for $2.25 million
* Divestiture involves approximately 50 boe/d of production with associated company gross reserves of 214.1 mbbls as at December 31, 2015.
* Non-core divestiture is accretive to company's current valuation
* Has also received non-binding letters of intent for various other dispositions of non-core oil and gas and infrastructure assets
* Has terminated its operating credit facility with National Bank
* Total production protected from downward price volatility between now and end of 2016 is 200 bbls/d Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Para announces it has entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Miscon Group to earn up to 75% of the finaris mine and Lomas de Casma processing plant in Peru