BRIEF-American Hotel Income Properties reduces its base hotel management fees to 3.0% from 3.5% of gross revenue for all 80 hotels in its portfolio
Oct 11 American Hotel Income Properties Reit Lp :
* American Hotel Income Properties Reit Lp announces accretive changes to its Master Hotel Management agreement
* American Hotel Income Properties -a reduction in its base hotel management fees from 3.5% to 3.0% of gross revenue for all 80 hotels in its portfolio
* American Hotel Income Properties Reit Lp - exclusivity period for tower rock as ahip's hotel manager has also been extended for further five-year term
* American Hotel Income Properties Reit Lp says reduction was negotiated by AHIP to increase cash flow and improve AFFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
