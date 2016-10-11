Oct 11 Bank Of The Ozarks Inc :

* Bank of the Ozarks, Inc announces record third quarter 2016 earnings

* Q3 earnings per share $0.66

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Bank of the ozarks inc says net interest income for Q3 of 2016 was a record $175.1 million, an 81.7% increase from $96.4 million for Q3 of 2015