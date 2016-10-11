Oct 11 Southwest Airlines Co
* Southwest Airlines reports September traffic
* September load factor 84.2 percent
* Southwest Airlines Co - continues to estimate its Q3 2016 operating revenue per ASM (RASM) will decline in 3.5 to 4.5 percent range
* Southwest Airlines Co - flew 9.9 billion revenue passenger miles (RPMS) in Sept 2016, an increase of 7.9 percent from 9.2 billion RPMS flown in September 2015
* Southwest Airlines Co - available seat miles increased 6.0 percent to 11.8 billion in September 2016, compared with September 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
