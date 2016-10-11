Oct 11 Canopy Growth Corp
* Press release - canopy Growth Corporation renews agreement with XIB Consulting Inc.
* Canopy Growth Corporation renews agreement with XIB Consulting Inc.
* Canopy Growth Corp says Canopy Growth shall satisfy engagement fee payable to XIB by issuing 18,899 of common shares in capital of corporation to XIB
* Canopy Growth-XIB will continue to assist Co with corporate development initiatives including acquisitions, strategic networking and market awareness
* Canopy Growth Corp - under agreement, common shares will be issued to XIB at a price of $ 3.97 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Next In Regulatory News
UPDATE 2-France, Germany concerned about Trump's moves to limit refugees
PARIS, Jan 28 France, Germany and Luxembourg voiced disquiet on Saturday over U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to limit immigration and refugees from some Muslim countries, with Berlin and Paris also reaffirming a firm line on Russian sanctions.
Britain, Turkey sign defence deal to develop Turkish fighter jet
ANKARA, Jan 28 Britain and Turkey signed a defence deal worth more than 100 million pounds ($125 million) on Saturday to develop Turkish fighter jets, opening the way to deeper cooperation over the lifetime of the project.