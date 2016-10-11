BRIEF-FXCM reports retail customer trading volume of $324 bln in Sept 2016, 20% higher than Aug 2016
Oct 11 FXCM Inc :
* FXCM reports monthly metrics
* FXCM Inc - retail customer trading volume of $324 billion in september 2016, 20% higher than august 2016
* FXCM Inc - average retail customer trading volume per day of $14.7 billion in september 2016, 26% higher than august 2016
* Institutional customer trading volume of $29 billion in september 2016, 12% higher than august 2016
* FXCM Inc - active accounts of 177,818 as of september 30, 2016, an increase of 2,061, or 1%, from august 31, 2016
* FXCM Inc - retail customer trading volume for q3 2016 was $875 billion, 4% higher than q2 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
