BRIEF-Neurocrine says INGREZZA NDA for treatment of tardive dyskinesia has been accepted for priority review by U.S. FDA
Oct 11 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc :
* Neurocrine announces INGREZZA (valbenazine) new drug application for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia has been accepted for priority review by U.S. FDA
* Neurocrine Biosciences Inc- INGREZZA application has been given a prescription drug user fee act (PDUFA) target action date of April 11, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
