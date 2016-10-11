Oct 11 American Airlines Group Inc
* American Airlines Group reports September traffic
* September passenger load factor 81.6 percent, down 1.1 points
* American Airlines Group Inc - expects its Q3 2016 total revenue per available seat mile to be down about 2 to 3 percent year-over-year
* American Airlines Group Inc - expects its Q3 pre-tax margin excluding special items to be between 13 and 15 percent
* American Airlines Group Inc - Sept total capacity was 21.8 billion available seat miles (ASMS), down 0.4 percent versus September 2015
* September total revenue passenger miles 17.8 billion versus 18.1 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Next In Regulatory News
UPDATE 2-France, Germany concerned about Trump's moves to limit refugees
PARIS, Jan 28 France, Germany and Luxembourg voiced disquiet on Saturday over U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to limit immigration and refugees from some Muslim countries, with Berlin and Paris also reaffirming a firm line on Russian sanctions.
Britain, Turkey sign defence deal to develop Turkish fighter jet
ANKARA, Jan 28 Britain and Turkey signed a defence deal worth more than 100 million pounds ($125 million) on Saturday to develop Turkish fighter jets, opening the way to deeper cooperation over the lifetime of the project.