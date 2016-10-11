Oct 11 Enterprise Financial Services Corp :

* Enterprise Financial Services Corp to acquire Jefferson County Bancshares, Inc.

* Deal expected to be materially accretive to EPS

* Enterprise Financial Services Corp- company expects transaction to be accretive to its 2017 diluted earnings per share

* Enterprise Financial Services Corp- transaction has been approved by both JCB's and EFSC's board of directors

* Enterprise financial services- JCB shareholders will receive cash consideration in an amount of $85.39 per share of JCB common stock

* Enterprise financial services - aggregate consideration at closing will be 3.3 million shares of EFSC common stock and approximately $26.6 million in cash

* Enterprise Financial Services Corp- transaction is expected to close in early 2017

* Enterprise Financial Services Corp says transaction is expected to result in tangible book value per share dilution of approximately 3.6%

* Overall transaction has an estimated value of $130.6 million, including JCB's common stock and stock options

* In connection with transaction, one JCB director will be appointed to EFSC's board of directors

* Enterprise financial services corp - JCB shareholders will receive 2.75 shares of efsc common stock per share of JCB common stock

* Enterprise Financial Services - michael walsh, chairman and chief executive officer of JCB, will join board of directors of enterprise bank & trust

* Enterprise Financial Services-expects to realize fully phased-in cost savings of about $8.0 million pre-tax, or 29.9% of JCB's 2015 noninterest expense

* Enterprise Financial Services -sees credit mark for JCB's loan portfolio estimated at 4%; sees deal related one-time charge of about $10 million pre-tax