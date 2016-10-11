Oct 11 Enterprise Financial Services Corp
:
* Enterprise Financial Services Corp to acquire Jefferson
County Bancshares, Inc.
* Deal expected to be materially accretive to EPS
* Enterprise Financial Services Corp- company expects
transaction to be accretive to its 2017 diluted earnings per
share
* Enterprise Financial Services Corp- transaction has been
approved by both JCB's and EFSC's board of directors
* Enterprise financial services- JCB shareholders will
receive cash consideration in an amount of $85.39 per share of
JCB common stock
* Enterprise financial services - aggregate consideration at
closing will be 3.3 million shares of EFSC common stock and
approximately $26.6 million in cash
* Enterprise Financial Services Corp- transaction is
expected to close in early 2017
* Enterprise Financial Services Corp says transaction is
expected to result in tangible book value per share dilution of
approximately 3.6%
* Overall transaction has an estimated value of $130.6
million, including JCB's common stock and stock options
* In connection with transaction, one JCB director will be
appointed to EFSC's board of directors
* Enterprise financial services corp - JCB shareholders will
receive 2.75 shares of efsc common stock per share of JCB common
stock
* Enterprise Financial Services - michael walsh, chairman
and chief executive officer of JCB, will join board of directors
of enterprise bank & trust
* Enterprise Financial Services-expects to realize fully
phased-in cost savings of about $8.0 million pre-tax, or 29.9%
of JCB's 2015 noninterest expense
* Enterprise Financial Services -sees credit mark for JCB's
loan portfolio estimated at 4%; sees deal related one-time
charge of about $10 million pre-tax
