Oct 11 Allergan Plc:
* FDA accepts supplemental new drug application (SNDA) for avycaz (ceftazidime and avibactam)
* Allergan plc - FDA is expected to take action on filing in q1 of 2017.
* Allergan - application seeks to expand avycaz label to include phase 3 clinical data for treatment of complicated urinary tract infections
* Allergan plc - application included results from a phase 3 study evaluating efficacy and safety of avycaz for treatment of patients with cuti Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
