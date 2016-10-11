Oct 11 Allergan Plc:

* FDA accepts supplemental new drug application (SNDA) for avycaz (ceftazidime and avibactam)

* Allergan plc - FDA is expected to take action on filing in q1 of 2017.

* Allergan - application seeks to expand avycaz label to include phase 3 clinical data for treatment of complicated urinary tract infections

* Allergan plc - application included results from a phase 3 study evaluating efficacy and safety of avycaz for treatment of patients with cuti