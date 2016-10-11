Oct 11 Immudyne Inc
* Immudyne announces preliminary Q3 revenues
* Sees FY 2016 revenue more than $5.0 million
* Immudyne Inc - Q3 revenue was expected to be $1.29 million compared to $279,884 for Q3 of 2015, an increase of 361 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
