Oct 11 Transgene

* Transgene announces collaboration with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, and Pfizer to evaluate the combination of TG4001 with Avelumab in HPV-positive head & neck cancer in a phase 1/2 study

* Transgene- this is an exclusive agreement between parties to study combination of these two classes of investigational agents in HPV-positive HNSCC

* Transgene- phase I trial is expected to begin in France, with first patient expected to be recruited in H1 2017 Source text :