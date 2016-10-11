BRIEF-Transgene announces collaboration with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and Pfizer to evaluate the combination of TG4001 with Avelumab
Oct 11 Transgene
* Transgene announces collaboration with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, and Pfizer to evaluate the combination of TG4001 with Avelumab in HPV-positive head & neck cancer in a phase 1/2 study
* Transgene- this is an exclusive agreement between parties to study combination of these two classes of investigational agents in HPV-positive HNSCC
* Transgene- phase I trial is expected to begin in France, with first patient expected to be recruited in H1 2017 Source text :
