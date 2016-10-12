Oct 11 Mgt Capital Investments Inc

* Mgt capital issues update on d-vasive acquisition

* Company plans to terminate current asset purchase agreement with d-vasive

* Mgt capital - reached tentative agreements with john mcafee,eric anderson to execute employment agreements as ceo and cto, respectively

* Mgt capital investments - reached a tentative agreement to exclusively license or acquire demonsaw source code and technology platform from d-vasive

* Believes a revised deal structure would be acceptable under nyse market rules

* Mgt capital investments inc - intends to change its corporate name to "john mcafee global technologies, inc." upon closing of d-vasive transaction