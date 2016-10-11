Oct 11 Nasdaq Inc

* Nasdaq announces end-of-month open short interest positions in Nasdaq stocks as of settlement date september 30, 2016

* Nasdaq - at end of settlement date of september 30, 2016, short interest in 2,325 Nasdaq Global Market(SM )Securities totaled about 7.51 billion shares

* Nasdaq-Short interest in 3,094 Nasdaq securities totaled 8.19 billion shares at sept 30 versus 3,092 issues, 8.20 billion shares at end of prev. Reporting period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: