Oct 11 Invesco Ltd
* Invesco Ltd announces September 30, 2016 Assets Under Management and extension of foreign exchange hedges
* Preliminary month-end Assets Under Management (AUM) of $820.2 billion
* Invesco Ltd - reported preliminary month-end Assets Under Management (AUM) of $820.2 billion
* On September 20(th), Invesco extended its hedge of 75 percent of GBP-based operating income for each quarter through December 31, 2017
* On Sept 20, purchased series of contracts to hedge 75 percent of EUR-based operating income for each quarter from Q4 through Q4 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Next In Bonds
UPDATE 2-France, Germany concerned about Trump's moves to limit refugees
PARIS, Jan 28 France, Germany and Luxembourg voiced disquiet on Saturday over U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to limit immigration and refugees from some Muslim countries, with Berlin and Paris also reaffirming a firm line on Russian sanctions.
Britain, Turkey sign defence deal to develop Turkish fighter jet
ANKARA, Jan 28 Britain and Turkey signed a defence deal worth more than 100 million pounds ($125 million) on Saturday to develop Turkish fighter jets, opening the way to deeper cooperation over the lifetime of the project.