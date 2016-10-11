Oct 11 Nuvista Energy Ltd
* Nuvista Energy Ltd. Provides 5-year plan to 60,000+ boe/d,
announces new gas plant agreement, accelerated growth, and $90
million bought deal equity financing
* Increasing 2016 capital guidance to a range of $200 to
$215 million
* Nuvista Energy Ltd - capital spending for 2018 is
anticipated to increase 10-15% over 2017 levels
* Production is expected to average approximately 28,000 -
31,000 boe/d for 2017
* Nuvista energy -entered agreement as anchor tenant with
semcams ulc for firm processing of additional 120 mmcf/d of raw
gas
* Nuvista energy ltd - based on preliminary 2017 capital
spending plans, q4 of 2017 is targeted to average 32,500 -
35,000 boe/d in production
* Nuvista energy ltd - production levels are forecast to
reach 40,000 boe/d in latter half of 2018.
* Nuvista energy ltd - has entered into an agreement with a
syndicate of underwriters led by RBC capital markets and peters
& co. Limited
* Nuvista energy ltd - underwriters have agreed to purchase,
on a bought deal basis, 13.1 million common shares at a price of
$6.85 per common share
* Nuvista energy ltd - net proceeds of offering will
initially be used by nuvista to pay down bank indebtedness
* Nuvista energy ltd - net proceeds of offering will be
redrawn to accelerate development spending in 2016-2017 wapiti
montney capital program
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: