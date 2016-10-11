Oct 11 Intellipharmaceutics International Inc
* Intellipharmaceutics signs an exclusive license and
commercial supply agreement with mallinckrodt
* Intellipharmaceutics international inc -
Intellipharmaceutics will receive a non-refundable upfront
payment of US$3 million in October 2016
* Intellipharmaceutics International Inc - has agreed to
manufacture and supply licensed products exclusively for
mallinckrodt
* Intellipharmaceutics international inc - Mallinckrodt has
agreed that Intellipharmaceutics will be its sole supplier of
licensed products marketed in u.s
* Intellipharmaceutics International- agreement provides for
company to have long-term profit sharing arrangement with
respect to licensed products
