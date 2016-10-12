Oct 12 Qmx Gold Corp
* QMX Gold resumes exploration activities, announces private
placement and debt settlement agrement, Appoints Brad Humphrey
as president and ceo, and recommends name change to Quebec
Soleil
* Says David Rigg resigned from the board
* QMX Gold Corp says private placement financing of up to
$6.0 million, consisting of $4.5 million common in shares and
$1.5 million in flow through shares
* QMX Gold Corp- proceeds from private placement will be
used to resume exploration activities and to settle outstanding
indebtedness
* QMX Gold Corp- financing and debt settlement are expected
to close on or about October 18, 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: