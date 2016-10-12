Oct 12 Sherritt International Corp :
* Sherritt provides an update on the Moa joint venture
operations following hurricane Matthew
* Sherritt International - Moa joint venture mine and high
pressure acid leach operations in Eastern Cuba have resumed
operations with minimal damage
* Sherritt International - gradual shutdown measures were
implemented ahead of hurricane and operations have subsequently
resumed in a staged process
* Production was impacted by shutdown and by delayed
shipments when carriers were unable to dock safely at Moa port
* Sherritt says current full year guidance range of 33,500 -
34,500 tonnes finished nickel is expected to remain intact
* "we have no reported fatalities or injuries on or
off-site"
