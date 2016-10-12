Oct 12 Aeterna Zentaris Inc :
* Aeterna Zentaris and Specialised Therapeutics Asia sign
exclusive license agreement for the potential marketing of
Zoptrex(TM) in Australia and New Zealand
* Aeterna Zentaris Inc - company expects to complete phase 3
clinical trial for Zoptrex in 2016
* Aeterna Zentaris Inc - plans to submit a new drug
application for Zoptrex(TM) to United States Food And Drug
Administration (FDA) in first half of 2017
* Aeterna Zentaris - co to be entitled to receive
non-refundable upfront payment in consideration for license to
sta of co's IP related to Zoptrex(TM)
* Aeterna Zentaris - entitled to non-refundable upfront
payment in consideration allso for grant to STA of right to
commercialize Zoptrex in territory
* Aeterna Zentaris - STA has also agreed to make additional
payments to co upon achieving certain pre-established regulatory
and commercial milestones
* Aeterna zentaris- STA has also agreed to make additional
payments to co such as double-digit royalties on future net
sales of Zoptrex(TM) in territory
* Aeterna Zentaris - STA will be responsible for
development, reimbursement, commercialization of product in
territory (Australia, New Zealand)
* Aeterna Zentaris Inc - supply agreement with STA pursuant
to which company will supply zoptrex(TM) to sta for duration of
license agreement
