BRIEF-C R Bard Q4 earnings per share $2.11
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Oct 12 Oxford Immunotec Global Plc
* Oxford Immunotec acquires Immunetics Inc
* Total consideration is comprised of $6 million in cash
* Oxford Immunotec Global PLC - continue to expect to report full year 2016 revenue of between $82.5 and $84.5 million
* Oxford Immunotec Global PLC - expect acquisition of Immunetics to contribute approximately $0.5 million in revenues in Q4 of 2016
* Oxford Immunotec - deal consideration comprised of up to additional $6 million in cash payable on achievement of certain revenue thresholds,milestones
* FY2016 revenue view $83.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* But results at Daily Mail, Unilever disappoint (Adds details, closing prices)
LONDON, Jan 26 Advisers could pocket up to $100 million in fees from Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion acquisition of Swiss biotech firm Actelion, the largest takeover of a European healthcare business in more than a decade.