RPT-WRAPUP 6-Chaos, anger as Trump order halts some Muslim immigrants
* Ban affects Syria, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen
Oct 12 Fluidigm Corp
* Fluidigm announces preliminary third quarter 2016 revenue
* Estimated total revenue for q3 of 2016, was approximately $22.2 million, a decrease of 23%
* Fluidigm Corp - "in light of our assessment of preliminary q3 results, we are suspending our full year 2016 guidance"
* Fluidigm Corp - "we are exceedingly disappointed that our q3 financial results did not meet our expectations" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 28 A new ban on U.S. travel for nationals of seven Middle Eastern countries caught the airline industry unprepared, with flight crew from those states also barred from entering, the International Air Transport Association said on Saturday.
OTTAWA/TORONTO, Jan 28 Prime Minister Justin Trudeau welcomed those fleeing war and persecution on Saturday even as Canadian airlines said they would turn back U.S.-bound passengers to comply with an immigration ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries.