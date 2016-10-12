RPT-WRAPUP 6-Chaos, anger as Trump order halts some Muslim immigrants
* Ban affects Syria, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen
Oct 12 Exfo Inc
* Exfo reports fourth-quarter and fiscal 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.04
* Q4 sales $62.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $59.5 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q1 2017 sales $59 million to $64 million
* Exfo inc- ifrs net results are expected to range between a loss of us$0.01 per share and earnings of us$0.03 per share for q1 2017
* Qtrly bookings totaled us$62.4 million versus us$54.9 million
* Exfo inc - "will increase adjusted ebitda faster than revenue to achieve at least us$26 million in 2017" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ban affects Syria, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen
Jan 28 A new ban on U.S. travel for nationals of seven Middle Eastern countries caught the airline industry unprepared, with flight crew from those states also barred from entering, the International Air Transport Association said on Saturday.
OTTAWA/TORONTO, Jan 28 Prime Minister Justin Trudeau welcomed those fleeing war and persecution on Saturday even as Canadian airlines said they would turn back U.S.-bound passengers to comply with an immigration ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries.