Oct 12 Northview Apartment Reit

* Northview Apartment REIT announces $65 million bought deal equity financing

* Northview Apartment reit - has agreed to sell on a bought deal basis 3.1 million trust units at a price of $21.15 per trust unit

* Northview - intends to use proceeds of offering to leverage reduction, including repayment of credit facilities used to fund recent developments