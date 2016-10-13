Oct 13 Mcewen Mining Inc :

* McEwen Mining reports Q3 production, Mexico exploration drill results

* McEwen Mining Inc - total production for Q3 was 36,496 gold equivalent ounces using a gold to silver ratio of 75:1

* McEwen Mining - production on target to achieve our 2016 guidance of 144,000 gold equivalent ounces, or 99,500 gold ounces and 3,337,000 silver ounces