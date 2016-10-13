Oct 13 Greenbrier Companies Inc
* Greenbrier-Astra Rail formed in Europe-based merger
between Greenbrier Europe and Astra Rail
* Co, Astra Rail management GMBH announced plans to form a
new company, Greenbrier-Astra Rail
* Expects transaction to be accretive to earnings per share
by end of fiscal year 2017
* Greenbrier-Astra Rail will be led by an experienced
Europe-based management team from both companies
* Greenbrier expects transaction to be accretive to earnings
per share by end of fiscal year 2017
* Greenbrier companies - as partial consideration for
majority interest, Co to pay Astra Rail eur 30 million at
closing, eur 30 million 12 months after closing
* Greenbrier-Astra Rail will be controlled by greenbrier
with an approximate 75% interest
* Astra Rail's chairman Thomas Manns will own remainder of
new company
* Greenbrier-Astra Rail will include all European operations
of Greenbrier And Astra Rail
