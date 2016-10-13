Oct 13 Greenbrier Companies Inc

* Greenbrier-Astra Rail formed in Europe-based merger between Greenbrier Europe and Astra Rail

* Co, Astra Rail management GMBH announced plans to form a new company, Greenbrier-Astra Rail

* Expects transaction to be accretive to earnings per share by end of fiscal year 2017

* Greenbrier-Astra Rail will be led by an experienced Europe-based management team from both companies

* Greenbrier companies - as partial consideration for majority interest, Co to pay Astra Rail eur 30 million at closing, eur 30 million 12 months after closing

* Greenbrier-Astra Rail will be controlled by greenbrier with an approximate 75% interest

* Astra Rail's chairman Thomas Manns will own remainder of new company

* Greenbrier-Astra Rail will include all European operations of Greenbrier And Astra Rail