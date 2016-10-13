Oct 13 Genesee & Wyoming Inc

* Reports traffic for September 2016 and the third quarter of 2016

* Says company's traffic in September 2016 was 244,796 carloads, a decrease of 9,498 carloads, or 3.7 percent, compared with September 2015

* Says G&W's traffic in Q3 of 2016 was 739,814 carloads, a decrease of 32,836 carloads, or 4.2 percent, compared with Q3 of 2015.