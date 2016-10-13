Oct 13 Air Lease Corp :

* Air Lease Corporation announces lease placement of six new Boeing 737 Max 8 Aircraft and the option to lease five additional 737 Max 8s with lot polish airlines

* Air Lease Corp - all eleven aircraft are from ALC's order book with boeing

* Air Lease Corp - in addition to six firm lease placements, agreement includes option to lease five new 737 Max 8s, to be confirmed by early 2017