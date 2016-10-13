Oct 13 Cubic Corp

* Cubic announces preliminary fiscal year 2016 results

* Sees FY 2016 sales $1.435 billion to $1.455 billion

* Cubic Corp - funding delays to negatively impact q4 and full-year results

* Cubic Corp - fully expect that delayed orders will be received in fiscal year 2017

* For year, company anticipates that adjusted EBITDA will be in range of $112 to $120 million

* Also anticipated that FY GAAP EPS and EBITDA results will be below previous guidance