BRIEF-Nokia, Orange Group collaborate on 5G services
* joint definition and test platform deployment of 5G-based applications for new services for consumer and vertical markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)
Oct 13 Winnebago Industries Inc :
* Winnebago Industries announces fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 results
* Winnebago Industries Inc - fiscal 2016 fourth quarter net income was $13.1 million, or $0.49 per diluted share
* Winnebago Industries Inc - revenues for the fiscal 2016 fourth quarter ended August 27, 2016, were $263.3 million, an increase of 4.9%
* Board of directors approves quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share
* Winnebago Industries - on a year over year basis the towable business experienced substantial increases in retail registrations which were up over 35% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Has approached DHT Holdings with a non-binding proposal for a possible business combination where Frontline would acquire all outstanding shares of common stock of DHT in a stock-for-stock transaction at a ratio of 0.725 frontline shares for each DHT share
LONDON, Jan 27 Just weeks before a high stakes auction for TV rights to top European soccer, the CEO of Britain's BT is locked in a fight on multiple fronts, leaving the communications giant with little room for manoeuvre.