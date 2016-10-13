BRIEF-Midcoast Energy says Enbridge Energy to buy all of co's outstanding units
* Midcoast Energy Partners L.P. declares distribution for fourth quarter 2016; announces agreement for affiliate to acquire all publicly held common units
Oct 13 Circor International Inc :
* Circor acquires Critical Flow Solutions
* Circor International Inc - deal for $210 million
* Circor International Inc - Circor plans to use its existing credit facility to finance acquisition
* Circor International Inc - acquisition is anticipated to close shortly and become accretive in first 12 months of combined operations
* Circor International Inc - Circor expects to operate newly acquired business as part of Energy Group
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Para announces it has entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Miscon Group to earn up to 75% of the finaris mine and Lomas de Casma processing plant in Peru