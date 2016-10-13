Oct 13 Circor International Inc :

* Circor acquires Critical Flow Solutions

* Circor International Inc - deal for $210 million

* Circor International Inc - Circor plans to use its existing credit facility to finance acquisition

* Circor International Inc - acquisition is anticipated to close shortly and become accretive in first 12 months of combined operations

* Circor International Inc - Circor expects to operate newly acquired business as part of Energy Group