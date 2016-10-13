BRIEF-Nokia, Orange Group collaborate on 5G services
* joint definition and test platform deployment of 5G-based applications for new services for consumer and vertical markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)
Oct 13 Clubcorp Holdings Inc :
* Clubcorp reports tenth consecutive quarter of growth, narrows full year outlook, and initiates strategy to reduce leverage
* Q3 revenue $259.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $264.5 million
* Q3 same store sales rose 0.5 percent
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $1.08 billion to $1.09 billion
* Says narrows FY 2016 adjusted EBITDA to range of $245 million to $249 million
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* joint definition and test platform deployment of 5G-based applications for new services for consumer and vertical markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)
* Has approached DHT Holdings with a non-binding proposal for a possible business combination where Frontline would acquire all outstanding shares of common stock of DHT in a stock-for-stock transaction at a ratio of 0.725 frontline shares for each DHT share
LONDON, Jan 27 Just weeks before a high stakes auction for TV rights to top European soccer, the CEO of Britain's BT is locked in a fight on multiple fronts, leaving the communications giant with little room for manoeuvre.