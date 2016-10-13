BRIEF-Nokia, Orange Group collaborate on 5G services
* joint definition and test platform deployment of 5G-based applications for new services for consumer and vertical markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)
Oct 13 Delta Air Lines Inc :
* Delta Air Lines Inc sees december 2016 quarter operating margin 14 pct - 16 pct
* Delta's operating revenue for september quarter decreased 5.6 percent, or $624 million
* Delta air lines inc sees december 2016 quarter passenger unit revenue down 3 pct - 5 pct
* Qtrly passenger unit revenues declined 6.8 percent
* Delta Air Lines Inc sees December 2016 quarter system capacity (compared to 4q15) up about 1 pct
* Qtrly total operating revenue $10,483 million versus $11,107 million last year
* Delta Air Lines Inc sees december 2016 quarter casm - ex including profit sharing (compared to 4q15) up 1 - 2 pct
* Sees Dec. quarter fuel price, including taxes and refinery impact $1.60 - $1.65
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.65, revenue view $10.55 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Delta air lines inc - qtrly GAAP earnings per share $1.69, as adjusted, qtrly EPS is $1.70
* FY2016 earnings per share view $5.65, revenue view $39.47 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Delta Air Lines-qtrly passenger unit revenue fell 6.8 percent, including nearly 2 pts of impact from outage and yen hedges, on a 1.5 percent increase in capacity
* Delta air lines-will be taking "cautious approach" to 2017 by keeping our capacity in line with the december quarter's 1 percent growth level
* Delta Air Lines-technology outage delta experienced over four days in early august reduced pre-tax income for the quarter by an estimated $150 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* joint definition and test platform deployment of 5G-based applications for new services for consumer and vertical markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)
* Has approached DHT Holdings with a non-binding proposal for a possible business combination where Frontline would acquire all outstanding shares of common stock of DHT in a stock-for-stock transaction at a ratio of 0.725 frontline shares for each DHT share
LONDON, Jan 27 Just weeks before a high stakes auction for TV rights to top European soccer, the CEO of Britain's BT is locked in a fight on multiple fronts, leaving the communications giant with little room for manoeuvre.