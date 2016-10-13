Oct 13 Delta Air Lines Inc :

* Delta Air Lines Inc sees december 2016 quarter operating margin 14 pct - 16 pct

* Delta's operating revenue for september quarter decreased 5.6 percent, or $624 million

* Delta air lines inc sees december 2016 quarter passenger unit revenue down 3 pct - 5 pct

* Qtrly passenger unit revenues declined 6.8 percent

* Delta Air Lines Inc sees December 2016 quarter system capacity (compared to 4q15) up about 1 pct

* Qtrly total operating revenue $10,483 million versus $11,107 million last year

* Delta Air Lines Inc sees december 2016 quarter casm - ex including profit sharing (compared to 4q15) up 1 - 2 pct

* Sees Dec. quarter fuel price, including taxes and refinery impact $1.60 - $1.65

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.65, revenue view $10.55 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Delta air lines inc - qtrly GAAP earnings per share $1.69, as adjusted, qtrly EPS is $1.70

* FY2016 earnings per share view $5.65, revenue view $39.47 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Delta Air Lines-qtrly passenger unit revenue fell 6.8 percent, including nearly 2 pts of impact from outage and yen hedges, on a 1.5 percent increase in capacity

* Delta air lines-will be taking "cautious approach" to 2017 by keeping our capacity in line with the december quarter's 1 percent growth level

* Delta Air Lines-technology outage delta experienced over four days in early august reduced pre-tax income for the quarter by an estimated $150 million