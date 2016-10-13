BRIEF-Nokia, Orange Group collaborate on 5G services
* joint definition and test platform deployment of 5G-based applications for new services for consumer and vertical markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)
Oct 13 Horizon Pharma Plc
* Horizon Pharma Plc announces proposed private offering of senior notes and intention to borrow incremental term loans under its existing senior secured credit facility
* Horizon Pharma subsidiaries to offer $300 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2024
* Horizon Pharma units to borrow $375 million aggregate principal amount of incremental term loans under Horizon's existing senior secured credit facility
* Horizon Pharma expects to use net proceeds from offering and incremental term loans to fund a portion of Horizon's planned acquisition of Raptor Pharma Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Has approached DHT Holdings with a non-binding proposal for a possible business combination where Frontline would acquire all outstanding shares of common stock of DHT in a stock-for-stock transaction at a ratio of 0.725 frontline shares for each DHT share
LONDON, Jan 27 Just weeks before a high stakes auction for TV rights to top European soccer, the CEO of Britain's BT is locked in a fight on multiple fronts, leaving the communications giant with little room for manoeuvre.