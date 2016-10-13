BRIEF-Nokia, Orange Group collaborate on 5G services
* joint definition and test platform deployment of 5G-based applications for new services for consumer and vertical markets
Oct 13 Ulta Salon Cosmetics And Fragrance Inc
* Ulta Beauty hosts analyst and investor conference and raises third quarter and fiscal year 2016 guidance
* Sees Q3 2016 earnings per share $1.35 to $1.38
* Q3 same store sales rose 12.8 percent
* Now expects Q3 comparable sales, including e-commerce sales, to increase 14% to 15%
* Ulta Salon cosmetics and fragrance -confirm outlook for business to deliver EPS growth in low twenties percentage range for fiscal 2017, 2018, 2019
* Ulta Salon Cosmetics And Fragrance - for full year, company plans to achieve comparable sales growth of approximately 12% to 14%
* Now expects to deliver FY 2016 eps growth in mid-twenties percentage range
* Ulta Salon Cosmetics And Fragrance confirm outlook for business to deliver EPS growth in low twenties percentage range for fiscal 2017, 2018, 2019
* Ulta Salon Cosmetics And Fragrance expects to drive 7% to 9% comparable sales growth for period from 2017 to 2019
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Has approached DHT Holdings with a non-binding proposal for a possible business combination where Frontline would acquire all outstanding shares of common stock of DHT in a stock-for-stock transaction at a ratio of 0.725 frontline shares for each DHT share
LONDON, Jan 27 Just weeks before a high stakes auction for TV rights to top European soccer, the CEO of Britain's BT is locked in a fight on multiple fronts, leaving the communications giant with little room for manoeuvre.