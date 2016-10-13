BRIEF-Nokia, Orange Group collaborate on 5G services
* joint definition and test platform deployment of 5G-based applications for new services for consumer and vertical markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)
Oct 13 Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp :
* Marriott Vacations Worldwide reports third quarter financial results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.96
* Q3 earnings per share $0.97
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp sees fully diluted EPS $4.69 to $4.79 for FY
* Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp sees FY adjusted fully diluted EPS $4.55 to $4.65
* Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp - sees FY non-gaap contract sales growth of about 4 percent
* Qtrly total revenues $407 million versus $407.1 million
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $4.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Has approached DHT Holdings with a non-binding proposal for a possible business combination where Frontline would acquire all outstanding shares of common stock of DHT in a stock-for-stock transaction at a ratio of 0.725 frontline shares for each DHT share
LONDON, Jan 27 Just weeks before a high stakes auction for TV rights to top European soccer, the CEO of Britain's BT is locked in a fight on multiple fronts, leaving the communications giant with little room for manoeuvre.