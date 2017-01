Oct 13 Pernix Therapeutics Holdings Inc :

* Pernix Therapeutics announces reverse stock split and corporate governance enhancements

* Pernix Therapeutics Holdings Inc - trading on post-split basis on nasdaq commencing at open of stock market on October 14, 2016

* Pernix Therapeutics Holdings Inc- board of directors unanimously approved a reverse split of its common stock at a ratio of 1-for-10