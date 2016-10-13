Oct 13 Transcanada Corp :

* Transcanada Corp - proposal does not impact current contracts that are already in place on canadian mainline system

* Transcanada - contract term for this service is 10 years with tolls ranging from $0.75 /GJ to $0.82 /GJ

* Transcanada Corp - tolls are inclusive of abandonment surcharge and delivery pressure charge

* Transcanada Corp - early termination rights are provided for contract

* Transcanada-Early termination rights can be exercised following initial 5 years of service upon payment of increased toll for final 2 years of contract

* Transcanada-Open season for proposal to flow natural gas along canadian mainline from empress receipt point in Alberta to dawn hub in Southern Ontario

* Transcanada Corp - targeted in-service date is November 1, 2017

* Transcanada Corp - tolls range from $0.75 /GJ to $0.82 /GJ depending on shippers' contract volume commitments and a total subscription of 1.5 PJ / day