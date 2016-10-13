Oct 13 Fenix Parts Inc

* Fenix parts announces preliminary second quarter 2016 revenue and provides update regarding second quarter form 10-Q filing status

* Sees Q2 2016 revenue about $34 million

* Says company will provide full Q2 results upon completion of Q2 form 10-Q

* Fenix Parts -delayed filing its quarterly report on form 10-Q for Q2 of 2016

* Fenix Parts Inc - recent receipt of a subpoena from Chicago regional office of SEC requiring production of various documents

* Fenix Parts Inc says company's receipt of a subpoena from SEC does not mean that it has violated securities laws

* Says SEC inquiry appears to be focused on company's recent change in its independent registered public accounting firm

* Fenix Parts Inc - management does not believe that inquiry will have a material impact on co's financial condition, results of operations or cash flow