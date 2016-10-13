BRIEF-Millicom announces $600 mln revolving credit facility
* Facility will be used to refinance the company's existing dual-tranche $500 mln revolving credit facility
Oct 13 Transdigm Group Inc :
* Transdigm Group announces tender offer for any and all of its 7.50 pct senior subordinated notes due 2021
* "Total consideration" for each $1,000 principal amount of notes validly tendered, and not validly withdrawn, is $1060.50
* Tender offer to purchase will expire on November 10, 2016
* Co's unit Transdigm has commenced cash tender offer for any and all of its outstanding 7.50 pct senior subordinated notes due 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Facility will be used to refinance the company's existing dual-tranche $500 mln revolving credit facility
(Adds Sandvik) The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:
* C-Rad and MD Anderson Cancer Center concluded agreement to supply SIGRT solution