Oct 13 Velan Inc :

* Velan Inc. reports its second quarter 2016/17 financial results

* Velan Inc - Order backlog of US$374.0 million at end of quarter

* Velan Inc qtrly net earnings amounted to $2.0 million or $0.10 per share

* Q2 sales fell 36.3 percent to $71.1 million

* Velan Inc - Net order bookings of US$77.4 million for quarter