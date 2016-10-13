BRIEF-Millicom announces $600 mln revolving credit facility
* Facility will be used to refinance the company's existing dual-tranche $500 mln revolving credit facility
Oct 13 Velan Inc :
* Velan Inc. reports its second quarter 2016/17 financial results
* Velan Inc - Order backlog of US$374.0 million at end of quarter
* Velan Inc qtrly net earnings amounted to $2.0 million or $0.10 per share
* Q2 sales fell 36.3 percent to $71.1 million
* Velan Inc - Net order bookings of US$77.4 million for quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Facility will be used to refinance the company's existing dual-tranche $500 mln revolving credit facility
(Adds Sandvik) The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:
* C-Rad and MD Anderson Cancer Center concluded agreement to supply SIGRT solution