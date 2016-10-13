BRIEF-Millicom announces $600 mln revolving credit facility
* Facility will be used to refinance the company's existing dual-tranche $500 mln revolving credit facility
Oct 13 Stingray Digital Group Inc :
* Press release - Stingray extends long-term distribution agreement with Shaw Communications, adds four specialty music video TV channels
* Under term of extension, Shaw Cable and Shaw Direct will now carry Stingray's four music video tv channels
(Adds Sandvik) The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:
* C-Rad and MD Anderson Cancer Center concluded agreement to supply SIGRT solution