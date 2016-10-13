NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Jan 30
(Adds Sandvik) The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:
Oct 13 CIB Marine Bancshares Inc
* CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. announces 2016 third quarter results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.05 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* C-Rad and MD Anderson Cancer Center concluded agreement to supply SIGRT solution
* Says Piramal Enterprises announces acquisition of a portfolio of drugs for spasticity and pain management from Mallinckrodt Llc