Oct 13 Natural Health Trends Corp

* Natural Health Trends announces third quarter 2016 reporting date and preliminary revenue estimate

* Natural Health Trends Corp - Estimates total revenue for quarter ended September 30, 2016 to be $70.7 million, which represents a decrease of 12 percent

* Estimates that its deferred revenue at September 30, 2016 was $4.2 million, compared to $8.8 million at June 30