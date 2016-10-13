UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 30
Jan 30 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 28 points at 7,156 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.44 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Oct 13 Smith Micro Software Inc
* Smith Micro announces preliminary revenue results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2016
* Sees Q3 2016 revenue about $6.5 million
* Smith Micro Software Inc - Revenue during quarter was significantly impacted by several large deals that were not closed as expected Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* C-Rad and MD Anderson Cancer Center concluded agreement to supply SIGRT solution
* Says Piramal Enterprises announces acquisition of a portfolio of drugs for spasticity and pain management from Mallinckrodt Llc